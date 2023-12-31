Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $295.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.29.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

