Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $178.56 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.