Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Shares Down 7.5%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 2,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Celtic Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

About Celtic

(Get Free Report)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.