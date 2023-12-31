Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells $881,300.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $12.14 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CENX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,607,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.