Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 2.1% Following Insider Selling

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.40. 113,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,419,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Specifically, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.