Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.76 and traded as high as C$7.50. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$7.46, with a volume of 301,165 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of C$387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8058691 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

