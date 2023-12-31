Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

