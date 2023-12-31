ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 184.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

