ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
