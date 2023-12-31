Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

CHGCY opened at $18.85 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

