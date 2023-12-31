Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $103.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.