Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

CTAS stock opened at $602.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $607.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.95.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

