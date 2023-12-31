Clarity Financial LLC Has $13.57 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.