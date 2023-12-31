Clarius Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.82. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.50 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.85.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

