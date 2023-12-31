Clarius Group LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $313.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $329.83. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.