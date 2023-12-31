Clarius Group LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

