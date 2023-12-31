Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.