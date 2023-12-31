Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

