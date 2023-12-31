Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

