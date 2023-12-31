Clarius Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $238.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

