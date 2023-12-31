Clarius Group LLC Sells 4,656 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,680,680 shares of company stock worth $43,357,359 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.