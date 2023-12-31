Clarius Group LLC Sells 540 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 210.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $239.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

