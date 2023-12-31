Clarius Group LLC Sells 752 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Masco by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

MAS opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.