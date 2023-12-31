Clarius Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,011.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $948.09 and a 200 day moving average of $896.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $622.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,018.50.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

