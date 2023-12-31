Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.09 and a beta of 0.55. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $194,659,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,766,455 shares of company stock worth $273,439,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

