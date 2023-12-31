CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.07 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.