CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Down 7.3%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 2,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 243,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

CohBar Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Get CohBar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.14% of CohBar worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.