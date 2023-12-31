Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $1,737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71.

Shares of COIN opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 3.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

