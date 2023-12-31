Comparing LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $136.02 million 2.60 -$37.47 million ($0.26) -14.35 Pegasystems $1.32 billion 3.10 -$345.58 million ($0.49) -99.71

Volatility and Risk

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveVox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

LiveVox has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -17.13% -22.19% -11.92% Pegasystems -2.97% 0.01% N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pegasystems 1 5 5 0 2.36

LiveVox currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.63%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $52.90, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than LiveVox.

Summary

Pegasystems beats LiveVox on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

(Get Free Report)

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. It also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, the company provides Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.