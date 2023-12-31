ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $140.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.