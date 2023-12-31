Contrasting Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) and Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Safran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -18.58% 13.53% 9.60% Safran N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AeroVironment and Safran, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 1 6 0 2.86 Safran 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AeroVironment presently has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Safran.

86.6% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Safran shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroVironment and Safran’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $653.60 million 5.43 -$176.21 million ($4.84) -26.04 Safran N/A N/A N/A $3.76 46.86

Safran has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment. AeroVironment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safran, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Safran on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Paris, France.

