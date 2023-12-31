Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $82,564.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $82,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,070 shares of company stock worth $2,376,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

