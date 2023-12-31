Critical Contrast: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% Workday 0.95% 3.87% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Core Scientific and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 1 7 25 0 2.73

Volatility & Risk

Workday has a consensus price target of $259.45, indicating a potential downside of 6.02%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 1.87 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Workday $6.22 billion 11.68 -$366.75 million $0.24 1,150.25

Core Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Summary

Workday beats Core Scientific on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; and human capital management solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences. In addition, the company offers applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting comprising augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company has a partnership with Accenture to develop a suite of data-led and composable finance solutions. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

