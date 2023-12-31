Critical Survey: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) versus DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.07% 23.66% 14.16% DHI Group 2.39% 2.62% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $1.41 billion 3.60 $142.97 million $1.04 29.61 DHI Group $149.68 million 0.81 $4.18 million $0.08 32.38

This table compares ExlService and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. ExlService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ExlService has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ExlService and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 3 3 0 2.50 DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

ExlService currently has a consensus price target of $35.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. DHI Group has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 196.01%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than ExlService.

Summary

ExlService beats DHI Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService



ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The company provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. It offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DHI Group



DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

