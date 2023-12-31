CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Up 160.3% in December

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the November 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.61. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 124.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

