Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

