Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

