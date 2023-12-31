Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 18,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 130,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.50. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $207.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at $130,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 28.5% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

