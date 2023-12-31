Czech National Bank Has $2.84 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $329.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $350.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.97 and a 200-day moving average of $275.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

