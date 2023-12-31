Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.