Czech National Bank Purchases 2,131 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $477.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,338 shares of company stock worth $10,482,743. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

