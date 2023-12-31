Czech National Bank Purchases 2,391 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $418.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

