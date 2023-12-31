Czech National Bank Purchases 8,565 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

