Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,495. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

