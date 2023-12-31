Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Update

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
Shares of DLTTF opened at $5.12 on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.
About Dalata Hotel Group
