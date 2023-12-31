Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Update

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

Shares of DLTTF opened at $5.12 on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

