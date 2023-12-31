Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Up 4%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $197.66 and last traded at $197.66. Approximately 212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day moving average of $195.50.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
