DCC (LON:DCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,839.08

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,839.08 ($74.19) and last traded at GBX 5,780 ($73.44), with a volume of 2085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,754 ($73.11).

DCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($66.61) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,250 ($92.12) to GBX 6,520 ($82.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,211.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,716.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 63.04 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 5,621.30%.

In related news, insider Donal Murphy sold 11,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,296 ($67.29), for a total value of £622,968.48 ($791,573.67). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

