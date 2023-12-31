DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

