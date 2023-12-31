Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $27.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $71,340. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $28,471,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $17,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.35. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

