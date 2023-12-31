Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Delek US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

Delek US Stock Down 1.3 %

DK stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $71,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.