Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $142,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

FGBI opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

